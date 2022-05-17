StatGear SKRAWL Bolt-Action Tactical Pen, save 20%

We have a great deal on the StatGear SKRAWL Bolt-Action Tactical Pen in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week.

The StatGear SKRAWL Bolt-Action Tactical Pen is available in our deals store for $39.99, which is a saving of 20% off the normal price.

The SKRAWL is machined from aircraft grade aluminum for a lightweight yet solid tactical pen to complete your collection of EDC gear. A bolt action pen that uses a pressurized pen cartridge that allows it to write in the rain and upside down without leaking with a gratifying movement like a fidget pen. The SKRAWL EDC pen features a carbide tip window breaker suitable for self-defense and emergency situations. An ergonomically contoured shaft provides the optimal grip for writing comfortably. One Schmidt 4889 pressurized black ink cartridge included. Carbide tip window punch. Made out of the hardest material on earth

Made out of the hardest material on earth

Aluminum construction. High quality, lightweight & ultra-durable

Ergonomically contoured shaft. Provides the optimal grip for writing comfortably

Specs Color: Black

Finish: Anodized

Materials: Anodized Aluminum

Dimensions: 0.7″H x 5.1″L x 0.7″W

Weight: 2oz

Grip type: Contoured

Filling system: Schmidt megaline 4889

Manufacturer’s 90-day warranty Includes StatGear SKRAWL Bolt-Action Tactical Pen

Schmidt 4889 Pressurized Ink Cartridge

You can find out more details about this great deal on the StatGear SKRAWL Bolt-Action Tactical Pen over at our deals store at the link below.

