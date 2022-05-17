Geeky Gadgets

StatGear SKRAWL Bolt-Action Tactical Pen, save 20%

StatGear SKRAWL

We have a great deal on the StatGear SKRAWL Bolt-Action Tactical Pen in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store this week.

The StatGear SKRAWL Bolt-Action Tactical Pen is available in our deals store for $39.99, which is a saving of 20% off the normal price.

The SKRAWL is machined from aircraft grade aluminum for a lightweight yet solid tactical pen to complete your collection of EDC gear. A bolt action pen that uses a pressurized pen cartridge that allows it to write in the rain and upside down without leaking with a gratifying movement like a fidget pen. The SKRAWL EDC pen features a carbide tip window breaker suitable for self-defense and emergency situations. An ergonomically contoured shaft provides the optimal grip for writing comfortably. One Schmidt 4889 pressurized black ink cartridge included.

  • Carbide tip window punch. Made out of the hardest material on earth
  • Schmidt megaline 4889. A pressurized stainless steel tip ink cartridge w/ an unlimited shelf life
  • Aluminum construction. High quality, lightweight & ultra-durable
  • Ergonomically contoured shaft. Provides the optimal grip for writing comfortably

Specs

  • Color: Black
  • Finish: Anodized
  • Materials: Anodized Aluminum
  • Dimensions: 0.7″H x 5.1″L x 0.7″W
  • Weight: 2oz
  • Grip type: Contoured
  • Filling system: Schmidt megaline 4889
  • Manufacturer’s 90-day warranty

Includes

  • StatGear SKRAWL Bolt-Action Tactical Pen
  • Schmidt 4889 Pressurized Ink Cartridge

