Star Wars The Bad Batch premieres on Disney+ May 4th

A new teaser trailer has been released by Disney for the new Lucasfilm’s Star Wars: The Bad Batch animated TV series which will be premiering on the Disney+ streaming service in a few months time and available to watch from May 4th, 2021 onwards. A special 70-minute premiere of Star Wars The Bad Batch will be available in May 4, 2021 and will be followed by new episodes released every Friday starting from May 7, 2021.

““Star Wars: The Bad Batch follows the elite and experimental clones of the Bad Batch (first introduced in “The Clone Wars”) as they find their way in a rapidly changing galaxy in the immediate aftermath of the Clone War. Members of Bad Batch—a unique squad of clones who vary genetically from their brothers in the Clone Army—each possess a singular exceptional skill that makes them extraordinarily effective soldiers and a formidable crew.””

““Star Wars: The Bad Batch” is executive produced by Dave Filoni (“The Mandalorian,” “Star Wars: The Clone Wars”), Athena Portillo (“Star Wars: The Clone Wars,” “Star Wars Rebels”), Brad Rau (“Star Wars Rebels,” “Star Wars Resistance”) and Jennifer Corbett (“Star Wars Resistance,” “NCIS”) with Carrie Beck (“The Mandalorian,” “Star Wars Rebels”) as co-executive producer and Josh Rimes as producer (“Star Wars Resistance”). Rau is also serving as supervising director with Corbett as head writer. “

Source : Disney+

