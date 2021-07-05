Star Wars Visions anime series premiers September 2021

Disney has announced a new Star Wars Visions anime anthology created by seven Japanese anime studios will be premiering on the Disney+ streaming service from September the 22nd 2021 onwards. Disney is allowing the studios to bring their own unique perspective to the Star Wars universe providing a collection of animated original Short films. Featured enemy studios include Kamikaze Douga, Geno Studio (Twin Engine), Studio Colorido (Twin Engine), Trigger, Kinema Citrus, Science Saru, and Production IG. “Each studio will use their signature animation and storytelling styles to realize their own visions of the galaxy far, far away” says Disney. Check out the special the video below to learn more about what you can expect from the new series of short films.

“As a first formal venture into anime, each “Star Wars: Visions” short bears a unique Japanese sensibility, which in many ways aligns with the tone and spirit of Star Wars storytelling. From the beginning, stories told in the SW galaxy have counted Japanese mythology and the films of Akira Kurosawa among their many influences, and these new visions will further explore that cultural heritage through the unique animation style and perspective of each anime studio. “

“Visions will be a series of animated short films celebrating the Star Wars galaxy through the lens of the world’s best anime creators. This anthology collection will bring ten fantastic visions from several of the leading Japanese anime studios, offering a fresh and diverse cultural perspective to Star Wars.”

“Lucasfilm’s Jacqui Lopez (Executive Producer), James Waugh (Executive Producer), Josh Rimes (Executive Producer), and Qubic Pictures’ Justin Leach (Co-Executive Producer) and Kanako Shirasaki (Producer) were on hand at the event to reveal each studio and give fans a special look at the environment and concept art as they debuted the title and first details of each short.”

Source : Disney

