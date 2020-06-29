Ergonomyx sit or standing desk hits Kickstarter

A new ergonomic desk aptly named Ergonomyx has been launched via Kickstarter this month and has already raised its required pledge goal with still 31 days remaining. The Ergonomyx desk can be used either sitting or standing and is equipped with collision detection which will automatically stop the mechanism.

Early bird pledges are available from just $241 offering a considerable saving when compared to other motorised standing desks currently on the market, and a massive 32% saving off the recommended retail value of Ergonomyx for early bird backers. Watchht e video below to learn more about its features and construction.

“Introducing the Smart Sit-and-Stand Desk: A healthy and smarter alternative to the conventional desk. A smart workstation that makes staying healthy (and awake!) at the office easier than ever. Stay active with real-time fitness tracking, customizable fitness routines and more. At Ergonomyx, we believe that personal health and productivity go hand-in-hand. This is why we’ve created a desk that is smart enough to perform all of the same fitness tracking functionality as your smart watch and combined it with an app that’s specifically designed to keep you motivated and active while you work.”

“Our patent-pending automatic collision detection stops and reverses your desk’s movement while unintentional movement protection ensures a stray elbow doesn’t suddenly drop your workstation while you’re deep in focus. The Smart Sit-and-Stand Desk boasts wireless Bluetooth connectivity, real-time fitness tracking, touch and gesture controls, customizable integrated routines, and more… It’s so smart we like to brag about it! Custom routines notify you know when it’s time to stand and remind you when it’s time to sit back down. So you get just the right amount of exercise without exceeding your limits!”

Source : Kickstarter

