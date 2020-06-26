OWC Thunderbolt 3 Bus-powered portable storage SSD enclosure

OWC as this week introduced the first ever Thunderbolt 3 certified bus powered portable storage enclosure. The Thunderbolt 3 portable enclosure has been constructed from rugged anodised aluminium and is capable of supporting any 2280 M.2 NVMe SSD. Supporting speeds of up to 1553 MB/s “real-world performance”. The OWC Envoy Express enclosure is now available to preorder for just $68 offering a saving off the recommended retail price of $80 for a limited time.

– The Power of Build Your Own Options – Build the Envoy Express with a brand-new drive for a fast boot drive. Retask an existing drive replaced during an upgrade for added storage and backup capacity. Or, use Envoy Express to regain access to files on a drive removed from an inoperable machine. Whatever the reason for building a bus-powered Thunderbolt enclosure, Envoy Express has the power to make it happen.

– Backup, Play and Edit. Faster. – Whether you want to backup your growing photo and music libraries, share files, play your favorite games and movies anywhere, or even want to capture and edit up to 8K video, the Envoy Express can do it all. And it’s built to support super-fast sustained data transfer rates up to 1553 MB/s…often faster than a machine’s internal drive performance!

– Uses Today’s and Tomorrow’s Drives – Designed to support any 2280 M.2 NVMe SSD, the Envoy Express gives users the freedom of flexibility to use any drive today – including OWC Aura SSDs up to 4.0 TB capacity – as well as being ready for tomorrow’s 8.0 TB, 16 TB and future capacities without limit.

Features and specifications of the OWC Envoy Express SDD enclosure

– Certified: first bus-powered enclosure that meets stringent Thunderbolt power requirements

– DIY easy: uses any 2280 M.2 NVMe SSD available today and in the future

– Super-fast: supports up to 1553 MB/s real-world performance1

– Convenient: ready to go with 10.2-inch Thunderbolt 3 cable

– Compact: shorter than a ballpoint pen and weighs only 3.3 ounces with drive

– Silent: runs cool and distraction-free

– Stylishly rugged: Black anodized aluminium provides “field-tough” data protection

– Gets onboard: includes back of laptop screen slide mount for safe, out-of-the-way use

– Worry-free: 2 Year OWC Limited Warranty

“The entire team at OWC is excited about this first-to-market offering of a bus-powered Thunderbolt certified enclosure,” said Larry O’Connor, Founder and CEO of OWC. “We receive requests all of the time from customers as to what they need from OWC. Our development team and engineers worked closely with Intel on the Envoy Express, and we are proud to continue to bring our customers cutting-edge offerings that allow them to work to peak performance. The Envoy Express DIY kit allows OWC customers to build a certified ultra-portable storage solution that meets their exact needs. We can’t wait to see and hear how creatives use it and what they think.”

