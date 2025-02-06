Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Review: Everything You Need to Know

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra enters the market as the latest addition to Samsung’s flagship lineup. While it brings notable improvements in performance, software, and design, it stops short of delivering the kind of innovation that redefines the smartphone experience. This cautious approach leaves room for competitors to challenge its position. Here’s a detailed look at what the S25 Ultra offers—and where it falls short in the latest video from Marques Brownlee.

Design: Subtle Refinements Over Bold Changes

The Galaxy S25 Ultra introduces minor design updates that enhance its premium feel without deviating significantly from its predecessor. These changes aim to refine rather than transform the device’s aesthetics. Key updates include:

Slightly boxier edges, giving the phone a more modern and professional look.

Thinner bezels, maximizing the immersive 6.9-inch AMOLED display.

Enhanced durability with the latest Gorilla Glass Victus 3 for better scratch and drop resistance.

More pronounced camera rings, adding a distinct visual identity to the rear design.

While these tweaks add polish, they lack the boldness some might expect from a flagship device. For users hoping for a dramatic redesign, this iteration may feel underwhelming. However, the overall build quality and premium materials ensure the S25 Ultra remains a visually appealing and durable choice.

Performance: Power and Consistency

At the heart of the S25 Ultra is the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, an innovative chip that delivers exceptional performance and energy efficiency. This ensures smooth multitasking, gaming, and app usage, making the device one of the most capable on the market. Performance highlights include:

A 40% larger vapor chamber, significantly improves heat dissipation during intensive tasks like gaming or video editing.

The global elimination of Exynos variants, making sure consistent performance across all regions—a welcome change for users who previously experienced disparities.

These upgrades address past concerns about overheating and performance inconsistencies, solidifying the S25 Ultra as a reliable powerhouse. Whether you’re a power user or a casual smartphone enthusiast, the device handles demanding tasks with ease.

Software and AI: Incremental Evolution

The S25 Ultra runs on One UI 7, layered over Android 15, offering a familiar yet refined software experience. Samsung has focused on usability and customization, with notable updates including:

Enhanced lock screen customization and a redesigned notification shade, offer a more intuitive user interface.

AI-driven tools like object erasers, natural language search, and AI Select, simplify everyday tasks and enhance productivity.

While these features improve the overall experience, their effectiveness can vary depending on user needs. Additionally, concerns about potential future costs for some AI functionalities raise questions about the device’s long-term value. Despite these concerns, One UI 7 remains one of the most polished Android skins available, balancing functionality and ease of use.

Camera: Reliable, But Not Innovative

The camera system on the S25 Ultra is dependable, with the 50MP ultrawide lens receiving the most significant upgrade. Key improvements include sharper image quality, better low-light performance, and enhanced color accuracy. However, the rest of the camera hardware remains largely unchanged, relying on the same 200MP main sensor and 10x periscope zoom as its predecessor.

While the S25 Ultra offers versatility and consistency, it doesn’t lead the pack in computational photography. Competitors like Google and Vivo continue to push boundaries with advanced AI-driven photography features, leaving Samsung’s offering feeling slightly behind in innovation. For most users, the camera will perform admirably, but photography enthusiasts may find more compelling options elsewhere.

S Pen: A Controversial Downgrade

The S Pen, a defining feature of Samsung’s Ultra series, sees a notable downgrade with the removal of Bluetooth functionality. This change limits its use as a remote control for tasks such as presentations, media playback, or photo capture. Samsung justifies the decision by citing low usage rates among consumers, but for a flagship device, this omission feels like a step backward.

While the S Pen still excels in precision and responsiveness for note-taking and drawing, the loss of Bluetooth functionality diminishes its versatility. For users who relied on these features, the change may be disappointing. However, those who primarily use the S Pen for productivity tasks may not notice the difference.

Battery and Charging: Efficient, But Not Innovative

Battery life on the S25 Ultra benefits from the efficiency of the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, making sure reliable all-day performance even with heavy usage. Charging speeds see modest improvements, with support for 45W fast charging and 15W wireless charging. However, the absence of silicon carbide battery technology, a promising innovation in energy storage, feels like a missed opportunity.

While the S25 Ultra performs well in this area, it doesn’t set new benchmarks for battery technology. Users can expect dependable performance, but those looking for new advancements in charging or battery life may need to look elsewhere.

Market Strategy: Playing It Safe

Samsung’s approach with the S25 Ultra reflects a conservative strategy, focusing on incremental improvements rather than bold innovations. This approach helps the company maintain its dominance in key markets like the U.S., where competitors such as OnePlus and Vivo have limited availability. However, rivals are pushing boundaries with innovative features and better value propositions, which could pose a challenge to Samsung’s market position.

By prioritizing consistency and reliability, Samsung appeals to its loyal customer base. However, the lack of innovative advancements risks alienating consumers who expect more from a flagship device. As the smartphone market becomes increasingly competitive, Samsung’s cautious approach may need to evolve to stay ahead.

Final Thoughts: A Reliable Flagship With Room for Improvement

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is a capable flagship that excels in performance, software refinement, and durability. However, its lack of new features and the removal of certain functionalities, such as Bluetooth support for the S Pen, make it feel like a missed opportunity. Priced at $1,299, it offers a solid experience for users seeking incremental improvements in a reliable package.

For those who prioritize consistency and premium build quality, the S25 Ultra delivers. However, consumers seeking true innovation or better value may find more compelling alternatives in the market. Samsung’s flagship remains a strong contender, but it highlights the company’s cautious approach in an industry that increasingly rewards boldness.

Unlock more potential in Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra by reading previous articles we have written.

Source & Image Credit: Marques Brownlee



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals