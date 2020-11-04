Spotify streaming is landing on the Apple Watch without an iPhone

Spotify is updating their streaming app on the Apple Watch and the latest version of the app gives you the ability to stream music on the device without an iPhone.

This means that you will be able to stream music direct on your Apple Watch over WiFi or over Cellular without the need for your iPhone.

“We’re focused on developing experiences that enable users to listen to Spotify wherever and whenever they want — regardless of the device or platform,” Spotify told Engadget in a statement. “After an initial testing period, we are now rolling out streaming capabilities for Spotify on the Apple Watch.”

The feature is apparently being rolled out at the moment, so it may take a little while for it to be available to everyone.

Source Engadget

