Spotify Lyrics feature is now available worldwide

Spotify has announced that it is expanding its Lyrics feature to all users of its music streaming service worldwide.

Lyrics are one of the most requested features from listeners across the globe. So after iterating and testing, we’ve created an experience that’s simple and interactive—and even shareable. By partnering with Musixmatch, we’re bringing song lyrics to life through in-app access across the majority of our extensive library of tracks.

As of today, Lyrics are available to all Free and Premium users globally across iOS and Android devices, desktop, gaming consoles,* and TV, so that millions of fans can connect with the music and artists they love on an even deeper level.

You can now use the feature to check out lyrics for each song, more details below on how this can be done:

Tap on the “Now Playing View” on a song.

While listening, swipe up from the bottom of the screen.

You’ll see track lyrics that scroll in real time as the song is playing!

To share, simply tap the “Share” button at the bottom of the lyrics screen and then select the lyrics you want to share—and where you want to share it—via third-party platforms.

You can find out more information about this new feature over at the Spotify website at the link below.

Source Spotify

