Spotify lands in Russia, Croatia, Ukraine, and 10 Other European countries

Music streaming service Spotify has announced it is launching in 13 new countries, this includes Russia, Croatia, Ukraine, and 10 more European countries.

The list of countries includes Albania, Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Russia, Serbia, Slovenia, and Ukraine.

Our expansion in Europe comes as consumers in the region embrace streaming. Russia in particular is one of the world’s top 20 largest streaming markets—and this launch opens the door for nearly 250 million fans to start discovering new music from their countries and around the world. Users in these 13 markets will join Spotify’s existing 286 million listeners and 130 million Premium subscribers, so it’s also a huge moment for artists who will be able to engage with more fans than ever in an increasingly connected world.

Russia has an incredibly rich music culture, and to best serve this market, we’re launching a custom-built experience,” says Gustav Gyllenhammar, Spotify VP, Markets and Subscriber Growth. “Spotify’s arrival in Russia, as well as the additional 12 European countries, is a big step forward in our overall global growth strategy. A fundamental piece of that strategy is staying connected to global culture while allowing room for local adaptation, and we’ve certainly achieved that with these launches. Our team on the ground is working closely with local musicians, labels and cultural tastemakers to offer a revolutionary and unrivaled fully Russian music experience to be sure that Spotify is going to be loved.”

