Spotify is launching a new podcast subscription service

Spotify has announced the launch of a new paid Podcast subscription service, this is designed to provide revenue for podcasters.

This new feature will be available to creators through Anchor and podcasters will be able to makes their episodes subscriber only, more details below.

Today, we’re rolling out a paid subscription platform for podcasters that gives them maximized revenue, wide reach, and discoverability. The program begins rolling out in the U.S. today and will expand internationally in the coming months.

This feature will be available to creators through Anchor, allowing podcasters to mark episodes as subscriber-only and publish them to Spotify and other podcast-listening platforms. For the next two years, this program will come at no cost to the creator, meaning that participating creators receive 100% of their subscriber revenues (excluding payment transaction fees). Starting in 2023, we plan to introduce a competitive 5% fee for access to this tool.

You can find out more details about the new podcast subscription service on Spotify at the link below.

Source Spotify

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals