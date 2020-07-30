Spotify has 299 million active users

Spotify recently announced its financial results for quarter two and the company also revealed some information about its subscribers.

The music streaming service now has 299 million monthly active users, this is up twenty nine percent on the previous year.

The company also revealed that they now have 138m premim subscribers, this is up an impressive twenty seven percent on the previous year.

At the end of Q2’20 we had 138 million Premium Subscribers globally, up 27% Y/Y, which is at the top end of our guidance. Family Plan continues to be a significant driver of our outperformance. This quarter we expanded the availability of both Family Plan and our new Duo offering to new geographies. Following our launch in Russia and 12 surrounding markets on July 15th (post Q2), these multi-user plans are now available in 90+ territories globally. We saw strong subscriber growth across all regions in the quarter and finished ahead of our expectations.

You can find out more details about Spotify’s financial results for quarter two of 2020 over at their website at the link below.

Source Spotify

