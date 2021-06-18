Spotify buys Podz to accelerate podcasts discovery

Spotify has announced that it is acquiring Podz which is an AI focused startup that it will use to improve its podcasts.

The company will use the technology and the team from Podz to improve the Spotify Podcasts using machine learning.

Powered by state-of-the-art machine learning technology, Podz generates high-quality clips that give users the opportunity to preview key moments from podcast episodes, encouraging them to discover and listen to new podcasts. This capability, combined with Spotify’s 2.6 million podcasts on the platform, learnings from our work in music discovery, and current investments in podcast recommendation, will take podcast discovery to the next level—making it easier for listeners to find the content they want to listen to, and for creators to be discovered and build a fan base.

It certainly sounds interesting and we are looking forward to finding out more details about how Podz will be integrated into Spotify and how the technology can be used to improve the podcasts on the platform. We can expect these changes to be rolled out before the end of 2021.

You can find out more details about Spotify’s latest acquisition and how they plan to use it to improve their platform over at their website at the link below.

Source Spotify

