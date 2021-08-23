Spofec Rolls Royce Ghost has 685 horsepower

Spofec have taken the Rolls Royce Ghost and given the car 685 horsepower, an extra 114 horsepower over the standard car.

The Spofec Rolls Royce Ghost is powered by a twin turbo twelve cylinder engine and it has 958 Nm of torque. The car comes with a 0 to 62 miles per hour time of just 4.5 seconds.

The new SPOFEC front fascia characterizes the fresh face for the Rolls-Royce. Large air intakes give it a visually striking appearance. What is more: It also reduces front-axle lift at high speeds and thus further optimizes the directional stability. The new aerodynamic-enhancement component optionally also comes with LED position markers and perfectly transitions to the likewise new SPOFEC front fenders. These fenders feature a distinctive air outlet behind the wheel arch on either side.

Wheels make or break a car and consequently the SPOFEC specialists developed hi-tech forged wheels for the new Ghost, which are produced by Vossen, one of the world’s leading manufacturers in this field. Nine pairs of twin-spokes extending all the way to the outer flange characterize the SPOFEC SP2 design, which is pictured here in the silver polished variant. In sizes 9.5Jx22 at the front and 10.5Jx22 on the rear axle, they carry tires of sizes 265/35 ZR 22 and 295/30 ZR 22 and optimally fill out the available space under the wheel arches.

You can find out more details about the new Spofec Rolls Royce Ghost over at Novitec at the link below, there are no details on pricing.

Source Novitec

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals