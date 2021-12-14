Spofec Rolls Royce Black Dawn Overdose unveiled

Spofec is launching a new version of the Rolls Royce Black Dawn, the Spofec Rolls Royce Black Dawn Overdose.

The Spofec Rolls Royce Black Dawn Overdose gets a number of upgrades over the standard car, larger 22-inch wheels, a lower ride height, and more.

When an automobile carries the SPOFEC OVERDOSE label, automotive connoisseurs immediately know that this is not just a particularly thrilling and powerful specimen on four king-sized wheels. They also know that speed is of the essence in order to score one of the rare examples of the limited edition. Only three lucky people in the world will have the pleasure of enjoying a very special, exclusive open-air delight for four at the wheel of a SPOFEC OVERDOSE based on the Rolls-Royce Black Badge Dawn. The OVERDOSE widebody version of equally light and high-strength carbon and 22-inch hi-tech forged wheels tailor-made by US specialist Vossen turn the British luxury liner into an eye-catcher par excellence. The SPOFEC engineers developed a powerful performance upgrade for the twin-turbo V12 to match the spectacular looks. A peak output of 505 kW / 686 hp and peak torque of 980 Nm make the SPOFEC OVERDOSE one of the most agile four-seat convertibles in the world. From rest, the black exotic catapults itself to 100 km/h in just 4.6 seconds. SPOFEC also fulfils individual requests with regard to the interior design.

You can find out more details about the Spofec Rolls Royce Black Dawn Overdose over at the Spofec website at the link below.

Source Spofec

