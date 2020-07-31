Spiritfarer gameplay teaser released by Thunder Lotus Games

Thunder Lotus Games has released a new teaser trailer for the upcoming Spiritfarer game which will be launching on Xbox Game Pass, Xbox One, PC, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Steam, and GOG before the end of 2020.

“Spiritfarer is a cozy management game about dying. As ferrymaster to the deceased, build a boat to explore the world, care for your spirit friends, and guide them across mystical seas to finally release them into the afterlife. What will you leave behind?”

“Some fresh new faces and places join the Spiritfarer adventure, as Stella takes a little trip with Alice, the Hedgehog Spirit! Play as Stella, ferrymaster to the deceased, a Spiritfarer. Build a boat to explore the world, then befriend and care for spirits before finally releasing them into the afterlife.”

“Farm, mine, fish, harvest, cook, and craft your way across mystical seas. Unwind for hours into cozy and relaxing gameplay. Join the adventure as Daffodil the cat, in two-player cooperative play. Experience moving, emotional stories filled with unforgettable moments. Spend relaxing quality time with your spirit passengers, create lasting memories, and, ultimately, learn how to say goodbye to your cherished friends. What will you leave behind?”

Source : Thunder Lotus Games

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals