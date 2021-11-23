SPINN CP.02 professional camera strap carrying system

Professional photographers and enthusiasts looking for a more ergonomic way to carry their camera may be interested in the SPINN CP.02. A camera strap compatible with both DSLM & DSLR cameras specifically designed to make carrying your camera more comfortable and ergonomic during use. The unique camera strap makes your camera instantly accessible and secure in any position.

Enabling you to enjoy the creative process of photography rather than worrying about carrying your camera in the correct position. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $45 or £33 (depending on current exchange rates).

“This system is made to fit any DSLR or DSLM perfectly. Instant battery access* & Arca quickmount included. The adjustable comfort strap can be used as a sling, neck, or shoulder strap. Two quick-adjusters provide easy reconfiguration at any time. Put the strap where it belongs – at the bottom of your camera – and let your cam connect perfectly with your body. In every situation, with every move you make.”

SPINN CP.02 ergonomic camera strap

If the SPINN CP.02 crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around every 2022. To learn more about the SPINN CP.02 camera strap project view the promotional video below.

“This way of carrying your camera will change the way you take pictures. It leads to an automated hand movement after only a short time. In the crucial moment, you will intuitively grab your cam. Walking, hiking, climbing or cycling – no more obstacles. The camera fuses with your body, while remaining fully accessible. A new level of performance for a universal camera carrying system.”

“The SPINN CP.02 is more than a camera carrying system. It also effortlessly connects your camera to most tripods thanks to its integrated Arca compatibility.”

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the camera strap, jump over to the official SPINN CP.02 crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

SPINN CP02 camera strap

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals