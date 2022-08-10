Speed Test: iOS 16 beta 5 (Video)

The new iOS 16 beta 5 software was released to developers earlier this week, it brings a wide range of new features to the iPhone.

The software will also come with various other improvements, including performance updates and bug fixes. What many iPhone users want to know is whether will it make their iPhone faster, now we get to find out in a new speed test video for iOS 16 beta 5.

The video below from iAppleButes tests the latest beta of iOS 16 against the current release on a number of handsets. This includes the iPhone 8, iPhone XR, iPhone 11, iPhone 12, and the iPhone 13.

On the first test with the iPhone 13, the device running the current iOS 15.6 software updated up slightly quicker, there did not appear to be any improvement in speed in the apps.

With the iPhone 12, the first device to boot up was the one running iOS 15.6, there were no speed improvements in the apps.

In the test with the iPhone 11, the handset with iOS 15.6 also booted up first and the apps appear to be about the same.

On the test with the iPhone XR, the iPhone that was running iOS 15.6 also was the first device to boot up, there were no speed improvements in the apps.

In the final test with the iPhone 8, the handset that was running iOS 16 was the first of the iPhones to boot up, there was no speed improvement in the range of apps.

Overall it looks like there are no major speed improvements in iOS 16 over iOS 15.6, this may change by the time the final version of the software is released. It is expected to land next month.

Source & Image Credit: iAppleBytes

