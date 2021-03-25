Speed Test: iOS 14.5 bets 5 vs iOS 14.4.1 (Video)

Apple released iOS 14.5 beta 5 earlier this week and now we have a speed test video of iOS 14.5 bets 5 vs iOS 14.4.1.

In the video below iOS 14.5 beta 5 is run side by side with iOS 14.4.1 on a number of devices. The iPhone SE is up first, followed by the iPhone 6S at 07:20, the​ iPhone 7 at 14:04, the​ iPhone 8 20:39,​ iPhone XR at 26:51​ and the iPhone 11 at 32:54​.

As we can see from the video there are no major speed improvements in the new beta of iOS 14.5 over iOS 14.4.1 in either the boot up times or the apps.

We are expecting Apple to release their iOS 14.5 software update some time next month, as soon as we get some details on the release date, we will let you guys know.

Source & Image Credit: iAppleBytes

