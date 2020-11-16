Speed Test: iOS 14.3 beta 1 vs iOS 14.2 (Video)

Apple recently released a new beta of iOS 14.3 and now we have a speed test video of iOS 14.3 beta 1 vs iOS 14.2 .

In the video the new iOS 14.3 beta 1 is run side by side with iOS 14.2 on a number of devices, if you want to see a specific device, the iPhone SE is up first, the iPhone 6S at 06:07, the iPhone 7 at 12:22, iPhone 8 at 18:36 and the iPhone at 24.40.

As we can see from the video many all of the devices apart from the iPhone 8 boot up faster with the new iOS 14.3 beta 1 software.

There do not appear to be any major speed improvements with the various apps, this is only the first beta in the series so this may change by the time the final version of the software is released.

Source & Image Credit: iAppleBytes

