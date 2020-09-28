Speed Test: iOS 14.0.1 vs iOS 14 (Video)

Last week Apple released their iOS 14.0.1 vs iOS 14 software update, the update included a range of bug fixes and now we have a speed test of iOS 14.0.1 vs iOS 14.

The iOS 14.0.1 vs iOS 14 tests were run on a number of devices, the iPhone SE is up first, followed by the iPhone 6S at 06:32, the iPhone 7 at 12:09, iPhone 8 at 18:21 and iPhone XR at 24:05.

As we can see from this new video there do not appear to be any major speed improvements in iOS 14.0.1 over iOS 14, in either the boot up times or the apps.

This is as expected as this new iOS 14.0.1 is mainly a bug fix update, it fixes a range of bugs in iOS 14 and it is worth updating to. You can install the update by going to Settings > General > Software Update on your device.

