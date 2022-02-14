SpaceX starships will launch in 2023 with moon fly-by

If you are interested in learning more about the SpaceX starship being created by Elon musk and his team. You will be pleased to know the company has made more details available for the first time in quite some time. Explaining more about the design of the SpaceX starship being created to ship humans to Mars and beyond.

As well as delivering satellites further in to space and at a lower marginal cost per launch than the current SpaceX Falcon vehicles. The starships are equipped with payload compartments larger than any other in operation or development, providing a new era in space exploration. The starships are capable of taking space telescopes even larger than the recently launched James Webb into deep space.

First civilian passengers launching in 2023

SpaceX’s Starship and Super Heavy launch vehicle have been designed to provide astronauts with fully, rapidly reusable transportation system designed to carry both crew and cargo to Earth orbit, the Moon, Mars, and anywhere else in the solar system. Powered by the Raptor engine, a reusable methalox staged-combustion engine that powers the Starship launch system. The SpaceX starship offer a new way to take cargo and passengers to space and has been under development and testing since July 2019

Japanese entrepreneur Yusaku Maezawa and the crew of dearMoon are hoping to be the first civilian passengers on a lunar Starship mission. Launching sometime next year during 2023, the mission will take one week to complete and will include a fly-by of the moon. Watch an animation of the proposed launch of the SpaceX starship and learn more from Elon Musk who explains more about the design of the spacecraft under development by SpaceX.

“Starship will enter Mars’ atmosphere at 7.5 kilometers per second and decelerate aerodynamically. The vehicle’s heat shield is designed to withstand multiple entries, but given that the vehicle is coming into Mars’ atmosphere so hot, we still expect to see some ablation of the heat shield (similar to wear and tear on a brake pad). The engineering video below simulates the physics of Mars entry for Starship.”

