Space Invaders AR game launches to celebrate 45th birthday

If you are a fan of classic games, you will be pleased to know that Space Invaders is celebrating its 45th birthday in style. Google has teamed up with TAITO and Unit9 to launch a brand new augmented reality (AR) game called “Space Invaders: World Defense.” Available on both Android and iOS platforms, this game takes the timeless Space Invaders concept and brings it to life in an immersive and interactive way. The original arcade version of Space Invaders was one of the the very first video games I played, and it quickly relieved me of all my pocket money.

With the AR feature of the game, Space Invaders can now appear in your real-world surroundings. Imagine walking down the street and seeing these iconic creatures emerge from buildings, rooftops, and even the sky. It creates a global gameplay experience where you can step outside and protect Earth from the invading aliens.

The objective of the game is simple: explore your local area, find the Space Invaders, and defeat them to earn points and unlock special power-ups. The more you play, the more challenging it becomes as the gameplay adapts to your real-world location, time, and even the local weather. It’s an exciting blend of physical and digital worlds that showcases the potential of AR technology.

One of the most remarkable aspects of this game is how it utilizes Google’s ARCore and Geospatial API. By incorporating these cutting-edge technologies, the gameplay is seamlessly integrated with your immediate surroundings. You’ll witness Space Invaders invading your world, adapting to your real-world location, time of day, and even the local weather. Get ready to experience the thrill of a high-stakes battle right in your own backyard!

Augmented reality has the power to revolutionize the way we interact with digital content. With its ability to blend the physical and digital worlds, AR is transforming various sectors, including shopping, education, and gaming. And with Google’s recent introduction of Geospatial Creator, developers, creators, and animators can now design and publish immersive location-based AR experiences without needing extensive coding knowledge. This opens up a world of possibilities for even more captivating and engaging AR games and applications in the future.

But enough talk – it’s time to get in on the action! “Space Invaders: World Defense” is available for download now on both Android and iOS platforms. Join the ranks of an elite Earth defender force and compete for the highest score in your neighborhood. Protect our planet from the invading Space Invaders and relish in the nostalgia of this beloved classic game.

So, what are you waiting for? It’s time to step outside, fire up your smartphone, and embark on a thrilling adventure! Happy 45th anniversary, Space Invaders!

