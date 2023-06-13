If you would like to upgrade your camping experience you might be interested in a new crowdfunding campaign over on Indiegogo for the Space Acacia camping tent system. Featuring ultra durable construction with an expedition grade 6 inch air floor and temperature adjusting canopy the Space Acacia is a next-generation tent offering both flexibility and comfort.

Features of the Space Acacia

– The heavy-duty 4-ply air floor of the Space Acacia is designed to handle the toughest conditions, including rocks and rugged terrains.

– No more sleeping on the ground with Acacia’s ultra comfortable 6-inch thick Air Floor.

– Constructed to the same specifications as expedition-grade inflatable kayaks and SUPs.

– 100% waterproof and moisture-proof coating.

– Easily adjustable firmness with included electric pump.

– Ultra spacious and weatherproof tent with instant setup.

– Patented 6-inch expedition Air Floor that serves as a firm and comfortable bed.

– Temperature-adjusting and waterproof canopy with SPF50+ sun protection

Reduced-price early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $849 or £676 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 18% off the standard retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way.

“Double-walled construction allows for hot air to pass through the middle layer and out of the tent, keeping you cool and dry. Close the specialized, temperature-keeping outer layer canopy around the tent to stay cozy during cold days. (suitable for camping within 23 to 95 F). Our patented air ventilation structure enables speedy airflow so you can feel the summer breeze. The canopy helps maintain a 10℉ warmer temperature than the outside when in its close-on position.”

Space Acacia camping tent system

“Inflate the Acacia base hassle-free with the included electric pump in less than 15 minutes. All 5 outer sides of the tent are equipped with push-pull rings, making it easy to set up camp. The standard Space Acacia is roomy enough for 2-3 people. Space Acacia XL provides a comfortable space for up to 6.”

If the Space Acacia campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around June 2023. To learn more about the Space Acacia camping tent system project take in the promotional video below.

“With its inflatable air floor, the Space Acacia can effortlessly float on water. This feature makes it an ideal choice for camping, fishing, and other water activities. It also comes with a sturdy safety rope that helps regulate its position and prevents it from floating away on the water.”

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and device specifications for the camping tent system, jump over to the official Space Acacia crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Indiegogo



