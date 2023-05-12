Sovol SV07 Klipper 3D printer launches for $299

Tomorrow the engineers and developers at Sovol will release their new and highly anticipated SV07 Klipper Direct Drive Extruder 3D printer offering users impressive print speeds of 250mm/s and more. SV07 uses inductive sensor to detect the metal print bed with 2S automatically and the unevennes of the hotbed. The fastsmart and precise detection to help you get the levelled perfectly and get a fantastic first layer.

“The high resolution S inch klipper touchscreen offers a fantastic user experience. Klipper firmware is well known for its lightning fast print the sv07 can print at 250mm/s with high precision. Besides the high print speed has many other great functions like stl thumbnail preview, height map, Input Shaper, Wifi connection, as well as it being totally customisable to suit your needs!”

“Network function on the touchscreen makes it easy to remotely upload files to the printer via your computer or tablet. start printing and have total control from the klipper web interface. even from your phone! Once printing. it presents us with a wealth of infor- mation and possible adjustments.”

Specifications of the Sovol SV07

– Print size: 220mm*220mm*250mm

– Print mode: U disk, Type C connection, Wifi Connection

– Recommend printing speed: ≤250mm/s

– Printing accuracy: +-0.001mm

– Nozzle diameter: 0.4mm （Replaceable）

– Nozzle temp: ≤300℃

– Hotbed Temp: ≤100℃

– Diameter of filament: 1.75mm

– File format support: G-Code

– Voltage: input 115/230 V 50/60HZ output 24V

– Operating system: Windows, Linux, Mac

– Power supply: Meanwell 350W/ 24V

– Printer dimension: 460mm*457mm*625 mm( including filament holder）

– Operation language: English

“Sovol self-developed all metal direct drive extruder with planetary gear set, provides the printer with higher drive ratio and a lighter motor. helps to achieve more accurate extrusion. Different from other Sovol printers, SV07 was added an large fan behind the extruder, cooling the extruded layer fast from the fan duct to achieve a beautiful surface. All Meltal hotend with larger melt zone enables us to print at fast speed and various materials. satifies your demand for high temp and high speed.”

Source : Sovol





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals