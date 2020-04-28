Geeky Gadgets

Sony Xperia L4 smartphone lands in Europe

Sony Xperia L4

The Sony Xperia L4 was made official back in February and now the handset has gone on sale in Europe for €199.

The handset comes with a 6.2 inch display and it features a HD+ resolution of 1680 x 720 pixels, it also comes with a MediaTek Helio P22 processor.

The device comes with  3GB of RAM and 64GB of included storage, there is also a microSD card slot for additional storage.

On the front of the handset there is an 8 megapixel camera for Selfies, on the back there are there rear cameras including a 13 megapixel camera, one 5 megapixel camera and one 2 megapixel camera. The device also comes with a 3580 mAh battery and fast charging, you can find out more details at the link below.

