Sony Xperia L4 smartphone lands in Europe

The Sony Xperia L4 was made official back in February and now the handset has gone on sale in Europe for €199.

The handset comes with a 6.2 inch display and it features a HD+ resolution of 1680 x 720 pixels, it also comes with a MediaTek Helio P22 processor.

The device comes with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of included storage, there is also a microSD card slot for additional storage.

On the front of the handset there is an 8 megapixel camera for Selfies, on the back there are there rear cameras including a 13 megapixel camera, one 5 megapixel camera and one 2 megapixel camera. The device also comes with a 3580 mAh battery and fast charging, you can find out more details at the link below.

Source Sony

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals