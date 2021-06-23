Geeky Gadgets

Sony Xperia 10 III smartphone gets reviewed (Video)

Sony Xperia 10 III

The Sony Xperia 10 III smartphone recently went on sale in the UK, the handset is designed to be a budget friendly 5G device that retails for £399.

We previously saw a hands on video of the handset and now we get to find out more details about the device in a review video. The handset comes with a 6 inch display that features a Full High Definition+ resolution of 2520 x 1080 pixels.

The Sony Xperia 10 III is powered by a Snapdragon 690 5G processor from Qualcomm and it comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of included storage.

If you need some more storage then there is a microSD card slot, the handset also comes with a 4500 mAh battery and 30W fast charging.

The new Xperia 10 III is equipped with a range of cameras, on the front there is a single 8 megapixel camera that is designed for taking Selfies and also making video calls.

On the rear of the device there is a triple camera setup which include a 12 megapixel main camera, an 8 megapixel telephoto camera and also an 8 megapixel ultrawide camera. The new Sony Xperia 10 III is now available in the UK for £399 unlocked, it is also available on a range of contracts with mobile carrier Vodafone.

