Sony Xperia 10 III smartphone gets reviewed (Video)

The Sony Xperia 10 III smartphone recently went on sale in the UK, the handset is designed to be a budget friendly 5G device that retails for £399.

We previously saw a hands on video of the handset and now we get to find out more details about the device in a review video. The handset comes with a 6 inch display that features a Full High Definition+ resolution of 2520 x 1080 pixels.

The Sony Xperia 10 III is powered by a Snapdragon 690 5G processor from Qualcomm and it comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of included storage.

If you need some more storage then there is a microSD card slot, the handset also comes with a 4500 mAh battery and 30W fast charging.

The new Xperia 10 III is equipped with a range of cameras, on the front there is a single 8 megapixel camera that is designed for taking Selfies and also making video calls.

On the rear of the device there is a triple camera setup which include a 12 megapixel main camera, an 8 megapixel telephoto camera and also an 8 megapixel ultrawide camera. The new Sony Xperia 10 III is now available in the UK for £399 unlocked, it is also available on a range of contracts with mobile carrier Vodafone.

Source & Image Credit: Tech Spurt

