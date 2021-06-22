Sony Xperia 10 III 5G lands on Vodafone

The Sony Xperia 10 III 5G Android smartphone is now available with mobile carrier Vodafone in the UK, the handset is available on a range of contracts with the company.

As a reminder the device comes with a 6 inch display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2520 x 1080 pixels and it features a Snapdragon 690 5G mobile processor from Qualcomm.

The a Sony Xperia 10 III 5G smartphone comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of included storage and if you need some extra storage there is a microSD card slot.

Sony’s smartphones are known for having quality cameras, on the front of this device there is an 8 megapixel camera designed or taking Selfies and making video calls.

For photos and videos on the rear of the device there is a triple camera setup with a 12 megapixel wide angle main camera, an 8 megapixel ultrawide camera and an 8 megapixel telephoto camera. The handset also comes with a 4500 mAh battery and 30W fast charging.

Prices for the handset start at £24 a month on a 36 month device plan and 24 month airtime plan with Vodafone, there is also a £29 up front payment on the device. You can find out more information about the various contracts available for the device over at Vodafone at the link below.

Source Vodafone

