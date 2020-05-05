Sony Xperia 10 II to retail for £319, up for pre-order in Europe

Back in April we heard a rumor that the new Sony Xperia 10 II would cot £320 when it launches and now Sony has confirmed that the handset will retail for £319 in the UK and €369 in Europe.

The handset is now available to pre-order in Europe, although Sony have not confirmed the exact launch date as yet.

The Sony Xperia 10 II comes with a Snapdragon 665 mobile processor and it comes with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of includes storage, it also has a microSD card slot.

The handset comes with a 6 inch OLED display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2520 x 1080 pixels, plus a 8 megapixel front facing camera for Selfies and three rear cameras, these will include a 12 megapixel rear camera and two 8 megapixel rear cameras.

Source Sony, Xperia Blog

