Sony Xperia 1 V gets reviewed (Video)

Sony recently launched their new camera-focused smartphone, the Sony Xperia 1 V, and now we get to find out some more details about the handset in a new review video from Marques Brownlee.

The video below gives us a look at the new Sony Xperia 1 V smartphone and its range of features, the handset features a 6.5-inch OLED display with a resolution of 3840 x 1644 pixels and the handset features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile processor, let’s find out more details about the handset.

As we can see from the video, the new Sony Xperia 1 V smartphone comes with some impressive specifications and features. The handset also comes with 12GB of RAM and a choice of 256GB or 512GB of included storage, there is also a microSD card slot for expansion.

The handset comes with a range of high-end cameras there is a single camera on the front of the device and three cameras on the rear, these include a 12-megapixel front-facing camera for video chat and selfies, on the rear there is a 48-megapixel main camera, a 12-megapixel telephoto camera, and a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera.

The handset is now available to buy in a range of countries including the USA and the UK and it retails for $1,499, this is expected to end up being a popular device for Sony.

Source & Image Credit Marques Brownlee



