New Sony WH-CH710N ANC headphones launch for $200

Sony has announced the launch of its new noise cancelling headphones in the form of then Sony WH-CH710N, currently available to preorder price to $200. Equipped with an Ambient Sound mode, the new Sony headphones puts you in complete control of your listening experience, says Sony. “Switch it on, and you’ll be able to listen to your music, while still hearing the essential everyday sounds that keep you safe, like traffic noise and transport announcements”.

The internal batteries of the Sony WH-CH710N ANC headphones are capable of providing up to 35 hours of playback on a single charge and thanks to quick charging technology just 10 minutes connected to power will provide 60 minutes of playback.

“Whether you’re taking a long-haul flight or commuting to work, the Automatic Artificial Intelligence Noise Canceling function (AINC) constantly analyzes environmental ambient sound components, and automatically selects the most effective noise canceling filter for your surroundings.”

“The WH-CH710N Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones offer powerful, distraction-free listening wherever you are. With Noise Canceling via Dual Noise Sensor Technology, as well as Ambient Sound mode, you can take control of what you hear—and with 35 hours of wireless playback, you can listen to music all day long.”

For more information on the new Sony WH-CH710N ANC headphones jump over to the official Sony website by following the link below.

Source : Sony

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals