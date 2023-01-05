Sony Honda Afeela EV unveiled at CES

Sony and Honda have unveiled their first electric vehicle, the Afeela EV, the car has been made official at the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

The Sony Honda Afeela EV will launch in the USA in 2026 and the car will be available to pre-order from 2025.

SHM unveiled a prototype that expresses its vision of creating a new relationship between people and mobility. SHM will develop the production model based on this prototype, and plans to start taking pre-orders in the first half of 2025, commence sales by the end of 2025, and to begin delivery from spring in 2026 in North America.

The design of this prototype aims to create a new value standards for mobility. As we reach an inflection point where the elements of a car is shifting from power and performance to software, networks, and user experiences, we reexamined the individuality and form of vehicle design up until now, and by further refining, we aimed to highlight the essential values and sublimate them into a pure and strong design.

The interior is based on a gentle rounded tone, wrapping the occupants in a soft cocoon. Not only is the atmosphere comfortable, but has been designed to be as simple as possible, minimizing distracting ornamentation and colors. We aim to realize a people-centric experience that provides functionality that people want.

You can find out more details about the Sony Honda Afeela EV over at the company’s website at the link below.

Source Afeela





