Sonos Roam speaker now available to preorder $169



Sonos has this week started accepting preorders for its new and smaller speaker yet the aptly named Roam. Priced at $169 the latest Pico from Sonos will start shipping out next month and deliveries are expected to be made by April 20, 2021 four preorders, states the website. Designed to provide a portable smart speaker for “all your listening adventures”, the Sonos Roam smart speaker is equipped with a 10 hour battery and supports Apple AirPlay 2 as well as bluetooth connectivity.

“Take incredible sound everywhere with Roam. Enjoy music, voice control, and multiroom listening at home on WiFi, plus Bluetooth streaming, all-day battery life, and waterproof durability on the go. Enjoy the unmatched Sonos experience on Wifi, and stream directly from your smartphone, tablet, or computer using Bluetooth.

Roam automatically connects to your home network and pairs with your phone when you’re away. So all you have to think about is what to play. Powered by a built-in rechargeable battery, Roam is ready to soundtrack your day, whether you want to unwind in the backyard or escape to the backwoods.”

Features of the Sonos Roam speaker :

– WiFi

– Size-defying sound

– Bluetooth

– 10-hour battery life

– Apple AirPlay 2

– IP67 waterproof

– Voice control

– Drop resistant

Source : Sonos

