Sonnet Echo 5 Thunderbolt 4 Hub

Sonnet has this week launched its new Echo 5 Thunderbolt 4 Hub equipped with four Thunderbolt 4 ports with three offering peripheral device connection, and one for connecting and charging the computer. One of the useful features of the Echo 5 Thunderbolt 4 Hub is its ability to provide users with the capability to connect three bus-powered Thunderbolt end devices at once, instead of limiting them to connecting multiple separately powered devices in a daisy chain.

“The Thunderbolt hub you’ve always wanted, without paying for the extra features you don’t need. A single cable powers your laptop and connects to multiple Thunderbolt and USB peripheral devices. Sonnet’s Echo™ 5 Thunderbolt 4 Hub – the compact universal hub for today and tomorrow. Plug in your Thunderbolt devices, monitor(s), and USB peripherals, and then connect them all to your computer from the hub with the included Thunderbolt cable. The Echo 5 Thunderbolt 4 Hub will even power your laptop with up to 85W of charging power. When it is time to leave, just unplug the Thunderbolt cable, grab your laptop, and go.”

“In all, the hub’s Thunderbolt ports support up to five Thunderbolt peripherals. For users with more USB than Thunderbolt peripherals, the Thunderbolt 4 ports do double duty — they support USB4 and USB 3 devices (including displays) when connected with the correct cable or adapter, even at the end of a Thunderbolt device chain. Sonnet designed its hub to provide up to 85 watts of power through its computer connection and charging port — instead of only 60 watts provided by competing products — enabling it to charge and power a much wider variety of computers at or near full power.”

