Liven XFM FM synthesiser is now available to preorder priced at $199

The new Liven XFM multitrack FM synthesiser and Groove Box created by Sonicwear is now available to preorder priced at $199. First-round preorders have already sold out but the company has made available around 300 units via a second round of pre-ordering and expects to start shipping them out sometime during June 2021. The Liven XFM is combined a FM fusion synthesizer with a 4-track sequencer and offers 64 steps and 128 different patterns which can be chained together into complete arrangements.

Other features include the ability to continuously transform between two FM sounds using LFO and handy ready-to-use presets including, leads, keyboards, strings, winds, basses, pads, chords, drums, and sound effects. Functions for live electronic music performance include 16 physical control knobs, parameter locking for each sequencer step, a looper, and SYNC IN/OUT and MIDI IN/OUT connectors to make synchronized performance with other equipment easy.

Source : Engadget : Sonicware

