Some M1 Mac owners reporting issues with SSD health readings

It looks like some owners of M1 powered Macs are having issues with the health of their SSD’s or at least the health reading of the devices.

There are a number of reports of users having these issues and it is not clear as yet on what may be causing the problem.

16GB M1 MBP, 2TB SSD, 2 months in. pic.twitter.com/SaSmieaT1s — David (@david_rysk) February 15, 2021

Some of these devices are apparently reporting around 10 to 13 percent of the maximum warrantable bytes written (TBW) of their SSD. Once a hard drive reaches its maximum TBW they can become unstable, they are only designed to be written to a certain amount of times.

It is not clear as yet how many users this may be affecting and why these drives would be reporting such high usage, it is possible that this is due to a bug. As yet there does not appear to be any official word from Apple on the issue.

Source MacRumors

