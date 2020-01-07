Some iPhone XR owners with O2 have no signal

It looks like some owners of Apple’s iPhone XR smartphone with UK mobile carrier O2 are having problems getting a signal on their device.

People with the issue cannot make or receive calls and they are also having issues with 4G data and more, both O2 and Apple are aware of the issue.

O2 have said that “We’re working closely with our partners to resolve an intermittent issue affecting some of our customers using iPhone XR,”.

Apple have also said that “We are aware of an issue causing intermittent network connectivity effecting some O2 customers, and we will have a fix in an upcoming software release,”.

It is not clear as yet on what has caused the issue with the iPhone XR on O2, hopefully the issue can be sorted out quickly.

Source BBC

