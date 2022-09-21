Some Apple Watch Ultra orders are delayed

The Apple Watch Ultra has been available to pre-order for a while, the device is due to go on sale this Friday the 23rd of September. Now it would appear that some customers’ pre-orders of their new rugged Apple Watch have been delayed.

The news comes in a form of a report from MacRumors who have received emails from a number of their readers letting them know that their orders of the device have been delayed by Apple. Some people will now get their orders later than they were previously told.

The new Apple Watch Ultra is Apple’s first rugged smartwatch, the device is designed for extreme sports and it can be used as an actual dive watch, it is rated to 100m for water resistance and it comes with a range of features for diving.

The rugged Apple Watch comes with a 49mm titanium casing and it features sapphire crystal glass which is much more rugged than the glass used in other models. It also comes with a MIL-STD 810H rating.

To be clear, this does not mean that the launch of the Apple Watch Ultra has been delayed, it will go on sale this Friday the 23rd of September, and will be available online and in Apple stores.

Source MacRumors



