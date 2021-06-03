Muhan has returned to Kickstarter to launch their third generation Solar Watch, offering a titanium watch powered by rays from the sun. The water resistant watch features sapphire glass and an ultralight titanium body. On a full charge the watch can provide up to 90 days of use before needing a top up from the sun. Charging just for 2 minutes under the light enables immediate usage and keeps it operating all-day-long.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $200 or £142 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 54% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the Solar Watch V3 campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around September 2021. To learn more about the Solar Watch V3 titanium watch project watch the promotional video below.

“Unlike quartz watches or automatics from other companies, Solar Watch V3 is powered by charging with light. It works by turning solar power or light into electricity, and the remaining electricity is stored in the secondary battery for later use. Since there’s no need to purchase a replacement battery, it’s convenient and efficient.”

“Charging just for 2 minutes under the light enables immediate usage and keeps it operating all-day-long. You can use it for 90 days with a full charge, and charging with periodic exposure to light allows for semi-permanent use. (Performance may decline if the battery discharges too often, so frequent charging is a must.)”

“Titanium is incredibly durable and doesn’t rust. It has the merits of longer usage than other metal materials. Due to difficulties in processing, it’s mostly used for high-end products only, and is also utilized in artificial joints.”

