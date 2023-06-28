Snipping tool shortcuts on Windows and macOS

Over the last few years Snipping tools have become a go-to solution for quick and easy screen capture when using desktop computers on either Windows or macOS. Whether it’s a snippet of an email, a screenshot of a technical error, or a frame from a video, these tools have made it simple to snip and share.

If you’re using Windows or a macOS, you’ll be pleased to know that both operating systems have built-in snip tools, and they come with a range of shortcuts to make your life easier. Allowing you to quickly capture screenshots and save them to a destination of your choice or straight to the clipboard if you prefer.

Snip tool shortcuts on Windows

If you’re a Windows user, you’re likely familiar with the Snipping Tool. Its features allow you to capture any portion of your screen in just a few clicks.

Open Snipping Tool: Simply press the Start button, type Snipping Tool in the search bar, and select the application from the search results. Create a New Snip: Click on New or use the Ctrl + N shortcut to start a new snip. Choose Snip Type: Select from Free-form , Rectangular , Window , or Full-screen Snip from the dropdown menu. Capture the Snip: Click and drag your mouse to select the area you want to capture.

To enhance your productivity, Windows offers a variety of shortcuts. If you’re wondering how to use these shortcuts, simply follow the steps below:

Alt + N: Create a new snip.

Create a new snip. Alt + M: Select a snip type.

Select a snip type. Alt + D: Delay a snip.

Delay a snip. Ctrl + S: Save the snip.

Save the snip. Ctrl + C: Copy the snip to the clipboard.

Copy the snip to the clipboard. Ctrl + P: Print the snip.

Snipping shortcuts on macOS

If you’re a macOS user, you’ll be glad to know that macOS also offers a built-in snipping tool known as Screenshot. The Screenshot tool on macOS provides a variety of options, allowing you to capture the entire screen, a window, or just a portion of the screen.

Open Screenshot Tool: Press Command + Shift + 5 to open the Screenshot toolbar. Choose Capture Type: Select one of the three types of screenshots: Capture Entire Screen , Capture Selected Window , or Capture Selected Portion . Take the Screenshot: Click on Capture to take the screenshot.

macOS screenshot shortcuts

Just like Windows, macOS also offers a variety of shortcuts for screen capture.

Command + Shift + 3: Capture the entire screen.

Capture the entire screen. Command + Shift + 4: Capture a portion of the screen.

Capture a portion of the screen. Command + Shift + 4, then Spacebar: Capture a specific window.

Capture a specific window. Command + Shift + 5: Open the Screenshot toolbar.

Open the Screenshot toolbar. Command + Shift + 6: Capture the Touch Bar (if your macOS has one).

Regardless of whether you’re a Windows or a macOS user, mastering snipping tool shortcuts can streamline your workflow and improve your efficiency. If you would like to improve your speed and proficiency in using these tools, practice is key. The more you use these shortcuts, the more intuitive they will become.

Remember, the snipping tools on both Windows and macOS are versatile and user-friendly. They are designed to make screen capture a breeze. Whether you’re compiling a report, creating a tutorial, or just sharing a screen capture with a friend, these tools have got you covered.

Third-party snip tool apps

While this guide provides a comprehensive overview of snipping tool shortcuts on Windows and macOS, it’s worth noting that there are third-party applications available that provide additional features. These may include timed screen captures, editing tools, and options to directly share your screenshots.

Regardless of your specific needs, the built-in snipping tools on Windows and macOS, along with their associated shortcuts, provide a solid foundation for quick and effective screen capture.

In an era where speed and efficiency are key, knowing these snipping tool shortcuts on Windows and macOS can make a world of difference. So, the next time you need to capture a snippet of your screen, remember these handy shortcuts. They’ll save you time, clicks, and perhaps even a bit of frustration.



