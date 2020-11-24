Snapchat launches Spotlight, its Tik Tok competitor

Snapchat has announced the launch of its new Tik Tik competitor called Spotlight and the company will pay creators to post on spotlight.

The company will share $1 million with creators every day for content that is shared on the platform, it will need to adhere to Snapchat’s content guidelines.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Today we’re introducing Spotlight to shine a light on the most entertaining Snaps created by the Snapchat community.

Submit your best video Snaps to Spotlight for the opportunity to earn a share of more than $1 million that we’re distributing to creators every day!

The new Spotlight feature is available in the Snapchat app in the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the UK, Ireland, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Germany, and France, it will be headed to more countries soon.

Source Snapchat

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals