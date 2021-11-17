Snapchat launches new features for Snap Maps

Snapchat has announced that it is launching some new features for Snap Maps. the company is launching some new layers and features.

Some of the new features include Memoerus and Explore, you can see more information on these two new Snapchat features below.

To start, the platform offers two Snap-owned experiences: Memories and Explore.

Memories – As we round the end of the year, we’re putting Snapchatters Memories on their Snap Map, allowing them to revisit their favourite moments, pegged to the places where they happened. (Note: This Layer will only show your own Memories, you cannot see friends’ Memories on your Snap Map)

Explore – With Explore, we’re introducing a reimagined viewport on Snap Map that builds on our signature Heat Map. Explore makes it easier for our community to experience other places through photos and videos submitted from Snapchatters around the world.

In this first iteration, Snapchatters will be able to toggle between Layers to customize the landscape, so they always can see exactly what they’re looking for — whether they’re in the mood to look back, or just browse around!

And, with partnered Layers from the likes of Ticketmaster coming soon, we are thrilled to deliver new innovative experiences for Snapchatters on Snap Map.

You can find out more details about these new features coming to Snapchat and also Snap Maps over at their website at the link below.

Source Snapchat

