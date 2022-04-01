SmplTrek portable production music sampler hits Kickstarter

The musically minded amongst you who would like to create and stream music from almost anywhere at any time may be interested in a new portable production sampler aptly named the SmplTrek. Launched via Kickstarter last month the project has already raised over $200,000 thanks to over 680 backers still 45 days remaining. The small handheld sampler allows you to directly sample from your phone digitally via a USB connection and includes an integrated microphone allowing you to record sounds anywhere and at them to your music.

Portable music sampler

“You can easily sample record any sounds with the built-in microphone, your microphone or electric guitar connected to the input, or even a USB-connected smartphone or PC/Mac. You can even sample record applying an insert effect. For example, your electric guitar can be added to Distortion or your vocal to Compressor.

Sampled sounds can be quickly assigned to pads with auto-slicing, and can also be edited manually in detail by viewing the waveform display. Sampled sounds can also be easily matched to the tempo and key of your song. You can also resample a sequenced phrase of sampled sounds including applied effects.”

If the SmplTrek crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around September 2022. To learn more about the SmplTrek portable music sampler project review the promotional video below. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $298 or £221 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Each song project has 16 sequential parts called “Scenes”. Each Scene has 10 sequencer tracks which can behave in different ways, as described below:

– Loop Track: Sequencer for a looping sample

– Shots Track: Sequencer for a single one-shot sample

– Drum Track: Step sequencer for drums

– Instrument Track: Piano roll type sequencer for musical instruments

– MIDI Track: Piano roll type sequencer for external MIDI equipment

Three additional Global Audio Tracks are available for longer recordings like vocals and external instruments. These tracks can record multiple takes which can be spliced into a final perfect version. Traditional “punch-in” style recording is also supported.”

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the portable music sampler, jump over to the official SmplTrek crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals