Smartphone Showdown 2024: The Winners & Losers

The Smartphone Awards 2024 shines a spotlight on the year’s most groundbreaking devices, celebrating advancements in design, performance, and value. This year’s contenders reflect the rapid pace of innovation in the smartphone industry, from foldable screens to innovative camera systems. However, not every device met expectations, with some falling short in key areas. In the video below, Marques Brownlee gives us a detailed breakdown of the winners and losers across ten categories, offering insights into the best—and worst—smartphones of the year.

Best Big Phone: Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra claims the top spot for large-screen devices, delivering an exceptional blend of features that cater to power users and content creators alike. Its anti-reflective display ensures unparalleled clarity and readability, even in bright outdoor conditions, while its versatile camera system excels with a wide range of shooting modes and advanced video stabilization capabilities.

The S24 Ultra’s large battery capacity and stylus integration make it a productivity powerhouse, allowing users to work and create on the go without worrying about running out of juice. Its Android 15 compatibility and commitment to regular software updates further enhance its longevity, ensuring that users can enjoy the latest features and security enhancements for years to come.

Anti-reflective display for excellent outdoor visibility

Versatile camera system with advanced video stabilization

Large battery capacity and stylus support for productivity

Android 15 compatibility and regular software updates

Best Small Phone: iPhone 16

Compact phone enthusiasts will find the iPhone 16 a standout option in a market dominated by large-screen devices. Its 6.1-inch display strikes the perfect balance between portability and flagship performance, making it an ideal choice for users who prefer a more pocketable form factor without compromising on features.

Apple has upgraded the iPhone 16’s camera hardware, improving low-light photography and adding manual controls for greater creative flexibility. The device also features improved battery life, increased RAM, and a sleek design featuring matte rails and vibrant color options, proving that small phones can still pack a punch in terms of both style and substance.

Compact 6.1-inch display for portability and ease of use

Upgraded camera hardware with manual controls

Improved battery life and increased RAM

Sleek design with matte rails and vibrant color options

Best Camera: iPhone 16 Pro

The iPhone 16 Pro dominates the camera category, offering unmatched consistency in capturing stunning photos and videos across a wide range of scenarios. Its manual controls and advanced video stabilization make it a favorite among content creators and photography enthusiasts, allowing for greater creative control and professional-grade results.

While the Vivo X200 Pro impresses with its hardware specifications, the iPhone 16 Pro’s seamless integration of hardware and software gives it the edge in terms of overall camera performance. Whether shooting in low light conditions or capturing fast-moving subjects, the iPhone 16 Pro delivers reliable, high-quality results that set it apart from the competition.

Unmatched consistency in photo and video quality

Manual controls and advanced video stabilization for creative flexibility

Seamless integration of hardware and software for optimal performance

Reliable results in challenging shooting scenarios

Best Value: Nothing Phone 2A

The Nothing Phone 2A redefines what a budget smartphone can offer, delivering flagship-like features at an incredibly affordable price point of just $350. Its 120Hz display, large battery capacity, and smooth software experience make it a standout in the affordable smartphone segment, offering exceptional value for money.

Despite its low price, the Nothing Phone 2A doesn’t compromise on performance, ensuring that users can enjoy a smooth and responsive user experience without breaking the bank. Honorable mentions in this category include the Pixel 8a and CMF Phone 1, which also offer strong value propositions for their respective price points.

Flagship-like features at an affordable $350 price point

120Hz display and large battery capacity

Smooth software experience without compromising performance

Exceptional value for money compared to competitors

Best Battery: Red Magic 10 Pro

The Red Magic 10 Pro sets a new benchmark for battery performance in the smartphone industry, thanks to its massive 7,050mAh capacity. This allows the device to easily last two days on a single charge, even with its power-hungry 144Hz refresh rate display.

In addition to its impressive battery life, the Red Magic 10 Pro supports 100W fast charging and bypass charging, which reduces heat generation during gaming or other intensive tasks. Powered by the efficient Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, this device is the ideal choice for users who prioritize battery life above all else.

Massive 7,050mAh battery capacity for two-day battery life

144Hz refresh rate display for smooth visuals

100W fast charging and bypass charging for reduced heat generation

Efficient Snapdragon 8 Elite chip for optimal power management

Best Design: Huawei Mate XT

The Huawei Mate XT pushes the boundaries of smartphone design with its innovative triple-folding mechanism, which combines functionality and durability in a truly unique form factor. This design allows the device to seamlessly transform from a compact smartphone to a tablet-sized display, offering unparalleled versatility and productivity.

The Mate XT’s thin profile and smooth software integration make it a standout in the foldable smartphone category, showcasing Huawei’s commitment to innovation and user experience. Honorable mentions in this category include the CMF Phone 1 and Nothing Phone 2A, which also showcase bold and distinctive design choices.

Innovative triple-folding mechanism for versatility and productivity

Seamless transformation from compact smartphone to tablet-sized display

Thin profile and smooth software integration

Bold and distinctive design that sets it apart from competitors

Best Foldable: Pixel 9 Pro Fold

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold emerges as the year’s best foldable phone, thanks to Google’s efforts in addressing previous shortcomings and refining the overall user experience. The device features a thinner design, an improved hinge mechanism, and upgraded camera performance, making it a more competitive option in the premium foldable segment.

Google’s expertise in software integration ensures a smooth and intuitive user experience on the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, solidifying its position as a leader in the foldable smartphone market. The Honor Magic V3 also deserves recognition for its impressive hardware specifications and design.

Thinner design and improved hinge mechanism

Upgraded camera performance for better photo and video quality

Smooth and intuitive software integration

Solidifies Google’s position as a leader in the foldable smartphone market

Most Improved: Pixel 9 Pro Fold

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold earns another accolade for its significant improvements over its predecessor, showcasing Google’s commitment to refining and perfecting its foldable smartphone offering. The company has made notable strides in refining the folding mechanism, reducing bezel size, and enhancing the camera hardware, making the Pixel 9 Pro Fold a more competitive option in the premium foldable segment.

Significant improvements over its predecessor

Refined folding mechanism for improved durability

Reduced bezel size for a more immersive display experience

Enhanced camera hardware for better photo and video quality

Bust of the Year: Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra

Not every device lived up to the hype in 2024, and the Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra is this year’s biggest disappointment. Once celebrated for its unique appeal as a compact flagship phone, the Zenfone series has become indistinguishable from other large phones in the market, failing to stand out in an increasingly competitive landscape.

The Zenfone 11 Ultra’s lackluster performance and lack of innovation signal the decline of compact flagship phones, as manufacturers continue to focus on larger devices with more mainstream appeal.

Biggest disappointment of the year

Fails to stand out in a competitive market

Lackluster performance and lack of innovation

Signals the decline of compact flagship phones

MVP (Phone of the Year): Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra takes home the MVP title for its all-around excellence, setting a new standard for flagship smartphones in 2024. From its anti-reflective display and powerful Snapdragon chip to its camera capabilities and battery life, the S24 Ultra excels in every category.

The device’s durable design, stylus support, and commitment to software updates further cement its position as the ultimate choice for users seeking a premium, feature-packed smartphone experience.

All-around excellence in every category

Anti-reflective display and powerful Snapdragon chip

Exceptional camera capabilities and battery life

Durable design, stylus support, and commitment to software updates

The video featuring some of the best and worst smartphones of 2024 underscores the diversity and innovation driving the industry forward while highlighting areas where improvement is needed. As technology continues to evolve, these devices set the stage for what’s next in the ever-competitive smartphone market, showcasing the best and worst of what the industry has to offer.

Source & Image Credit: Marques Brownlee



