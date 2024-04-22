Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Security Settings You Need to Change (Video)

In a new video from Sakitech, we get to find out a range of security settings you should change on your Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, the excitement is palpable. But before you dive into its expansive features, it’s crucial to tighten up its security settings. This article guides you through essential adjustments to keep your device secure in any environment, whether at home, work, or on the go.

Update Galaxy System Apps Regularly

First and foremost, ensure that your Galaxy system apps—those crucial for security and performance—are always up-to-date. Head over to Security and Privacy then navigate to More Security Settings and select Galaxy System App Update. Make sure this feature is enabled and set to update apps only over Wi-Fi to save your data plan and ensure speedy downloads.

Hide Your Passwords

When entering passwords, privacy is paramount. Disable the ‘Make Passwords Visible’ option to avoid displaying passwords as you type them. This simple step is especially valuable in public spaces where shoulder surfing is a potential risk. By keeping passwords hidden, you bolster your defense against prying eyes.

Disable Character Preview

In your keyboard settings, turning off ‘Character Preview’ is another layer of security. This setting stops characters from appearing when tapped, making it harder for onlookers to catch your password or sensitive information as you type. It’s a small change with a significant impact on your digital security.

Enhance App Protection

Navigate to Device Care and then App Protection to enable scanning for malware and suspicious activities. Regular scans of your apps and system files help detect and neutralize threats before they can do harm. Setting up automatic scans can provide peace of mind, knowing your device is continuously checked for safety.

Secure Your Wi-Fi Connection

Utilizing the ‘Secure Wi-Fi’ feature is essential when connecting to public networks. This setting encrypts your data, protecting personal information from hackers who might be lurking on the same network. Activating this feature can significantly reduce the risk of data theft in unsecured environments.

USB Protection

To prevent hacking attempts via physical connections, activate USB protection features. These settings block commands from unauthorized USB cables or devices, safeguarding your device’s data integrity when connected to external sources.

Lost Device Protection

Lastly, enabling ‘Lost Device Protection’ is a must. This feature allows you to locate your Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra through Samsung’s website if it ever gets lost or stolen. Setting this up early ensures you can quickly respond if your device goes missing.

By following these detailed steps, you can maximize the security of your Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. Protecting your device is not just about securing it against theft or loss but also about safeguarding your personal information from digital threats. With these settings adjusted, you can enjoy your device with confidence, knowing it’s secured against a wide array of potential risks.



