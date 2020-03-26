BeraShield 2 smartphone protection system

BeraShield 2 as a new smartphone protection system offering a lightweight unbreakable pure titanium metal case, that not only protects your smartphone but also reveals it through the cases structure. The attachable bidirectional wireless waterproof battery compliments the system which has launched via Kickstarter this month.

Early bird pledges are available from $83 or roughly £71 and worldwide shipping is expected to take place during May 2020.

“BeraShield Battery is the world’s first wireless rechargeable battery that can charge your smartphone even under water with a true wire-free concept and complete sealing. BeraShield is a total protection system that consists of a Case, Battery and Charger to protect your smartphone perfectly.BeraShield is the only solution that solves all the inconveniences of using a smartphone. The Berashield case is thinner and lighter than other smartphone cases that are certified as Military Grade Drop Protection.”

The Berashield case made of Aerospace Grade Titanium,offering extraordinary corrosion and impact resistance, “the lightest and hardest metal in the world” say the designers of the BeraShield 2.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals