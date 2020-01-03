GE C wired and wireless smart switches showcased at CES 2020

At CES 2020 this month GE Lighting will be showcasing a new range of smart products including smart switches that require no connecting hub to function and are just as easy to install on properties with all the wiring as with new modern layouts. This is due to the design requiring no neutral wire a helpful consideration for homes with older wiring layouts. As well as wireless smart switches that use both wireless and Bluetooth technology to send signals to your chosen voice assistant whether it be Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa.

GE Lighting will be making the new smart products available during Q1 2020 and take the f and take the form of a of :

C by GE Hubless Three-Wire Smart Switch (toggle) — Q1 2020, $40

C by GE Hubless Three-Wire Smart Switch (paddle) — Q1 2020, $40

C by GE Hubless Three-Wire Smart Switch (push-button) — Q1 2020, $45

C by GE Hubless Three-Wire Smart Switch (push-button with dimmer) — Q2 2020, $50

C by GE Hubless Three-Wire Smart Switch (push-button with dimmer and motion sensor) — Q2 2020, $60

C by GE Wire-Free Remote Dimmer — Q1 2020, $23

C by GE Wire-Free Remote Dimmer with Color Control — Q1 2020, $25

C by GE Wire-Free Motion Sensor — Q1 2020, $30

GE Lighting explains that “while the program is in its infant stages, we are looking at partners that manufacture products that provide enhanced comfort, safety and security,”-“We expect to be able to share more specifics about partners in the first quarter of this year.”

Source: GE

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals