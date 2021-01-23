If you are searching for a compact yet fully featured home projector the WooBloo SMASH portable 300 lumen smart projector with Alexa support might be worth more investigation. “Project movies and TV shows in your living room, bedroom, or backyard with SMASH—a portable smart projector. This is the first smart projector that comes with Alexa compatibility, so you can power the gadget via voice assistant as you relax. Plus, it comes with Bluetooth connectivity to reduce the need for cords.”

“Once set up, you can use SMASH to indulge yourself in bright colors and vibrant contrasts, as it’s powered by DLP technology and offers a 4-inch LED display. This display is complemented by a 360-degree surround sound and passive radiators to provide a rich sound. SMASH also offers an extensive 30-hour battery life for listening to music and three hours for video streaming, so you won’t experience any low-battery interruptions.”

“The secondary display can play and showcase song details (current as well as the next in the queue) when you connect it to a smartphone. On the other hand, it displays a typical wallpaper with the date and time when no smartphone is connected to it. If you’re an Alexa user or would like to experience the power of smart home connectivity, you can easily do so with the Woobloo SMASH. This is the world’s first smart projector with Alexa built in.”

Specifications of the smart projector :

Display Technology – DLP Texas Instruments

Light Source – RGB LED

LED Bulb life – 30,000 Hours

Typical Brightness – 300 ANSI Lumens

Native Resolution – 1920 X 1080 P

Supported Resolution – 4K

Throw Ratio – 1.2 : 1

Screen Size – 30” upto 120” Diagonal

Focus Adjustment – Auto Focus

Operating System – Android

Internal Memory – 16 GB

CPU – 4 Core 1.8 Ghz

Connectivity:

HDMI Port – In-built HDMI port for connecting Laptops and Streaming Sticks

USB Port – Plug and Play content from your USB Stick

Bluetooth 5.0 – Capability to connect with External Speakers as well as with your Smartphones to use SMASH as a Smart Speaker

WiFi – Dual Band – 802.11 b/g/n/ac 2.4 and 5 Ghz

Screen Mirroring – Airplay and Miracast Features In-built

Sound:

Separate Acoustic Chamber – Ensures best quality sound output with Zero Compromise.

Sound Drivers – 10W Dual Speakers with Passive Radiators.

Power:

Adapter – 12V DC Power Adapter

Battery – 10,000 mAh capacity, lasts upto 3 Hours for Video

Source : Indiegogo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals