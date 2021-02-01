ioios Pithy Range smart home controller

To help you transform your home into a smart home, John Lumley and team have created a range of smart home controllers in the form of the ioios Pithy Range. The range of interfaces has been designed to provide extra control for all aspects of your home automation and offers a range of 3D printable interfaces that can be used for a wide variety of different applications and projects. The range consists of three styles in the form of the Pithy Screen, Pithy Pixel and Pithy Dial. Each one consists of a rotary dial with additional features such as LED lighting, OLED screens and more available depending on your needs.

Early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $16 or £12 (depending on current exchange rates). If the Pithy Range campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around March 2021. To learn more about the Pithy Range smart home controller project review the promotional video below.

“The Pithy Range from ioios offers 3D printable interfaces for your smart home or hobby projects. They can plug straight into a USB socket or can be mounted standalone in a variety of ways. The range comes in several flavours to suit your needs from a basic PIR/Temperature sensor to a fully-loaded screen with dials, buttons and LEDs! All of the designs are open-source and there are guides and examples alongside all the design files.”

“Each Pithy can be mounted in 5 ways. First with a Micro-USB socket in the conventional manner but also plugged in directly via a USB plug. That plug can be orientated in 4 different ways to suit any Type-B USB socket. We designed the range to use in our smart homes. Using a platform such as Home Assistant or OpenHab these devices offer a quick and convenient addition to control media, lights, climate and more.”

“All of our boards have a micro-USB socket so you don’t need any additional hardware to program them, simply use Tasmota, ESPHome or ESPEasy and away you go! See our website for a selection of existing software options.”

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the smart home controller, jump over to the official Pithy Range crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals