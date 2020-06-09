BLINXI smart helmet light with indicators

Cyclists, skateboarder and scooterist may be interested in a new smart indicator helmet light called BLINXI, designed by a small team of developers and designers at Overade based in Paris France. Early bird pledges are available from €45 or roughly £40 offering a 35% discount off the recommended retail price.

“We are Overade, a team of bike enthusiasts who makes urban commuting safe and easy. This is why we are introducing BLINXI, an innovative helmet light with indicators to make you more visible and predictable in traffic. Issue with bike lights is that they are located too low (under the saddle) to offer a good visibility. It’s even worse for E-scooter lights ! With our helmet light being located very high, you’ll be much more visible from car drivers. “

“As helmet manufacturers, we know that any addons on helmets can potentially create dangerous neck twists in case of accident. This is why we have designed an ultra-thin helmet light to improve safety. BLINXI is made for all commuters. Cyclists, E-scooter users, one-wheel riders, skateboarders, … Wether they are moving daytime or night time, BLINXI will be a must have for them. “

Source : Kickstarter

