New Formlabs Fuse 1 SLS 3D printer launches

3D printer design and manufacturing company Formlabs have announced the launch of its new Fuse 1 SLS 3D printer designed to provide users with minimal upkeep, together with a full-colour touchscreen interface. The Fuse 1 has been created to provide you with reduced equipment cost, affordable material, and efficient powder recycling, the Fuse 1 is the smart choice for industrial quality SLS 3D printing. From print setup to powder recovery, our easy-to-use hardware and software are designed to maximize your efficiency at every step of the process, explains Formlabs. Check out the promotional video below to learn more about the Fuse 1 SLS 3D printer.

“A new wave of independent manufacturing and prototyping starts now with the Fuse 1. Bring production-ready nylon 3D printing onto your benchtop with an affordable, compact selective laser sintering (SLS) platform.”

“Use Formlabs PreForm print preparation software (free to download and try) to import STL or OBJ part files, orient and arrange models, estimate print times, monitor your printers, and upload job files. PreForm’s part packing algorithms can automatically arrange many models in a build.”

